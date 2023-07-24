At this point, it seems every country is bracing for war whether to be involved or stay out of. Here in the US, we are on the edge the destruction with no-one with a clue as to what to do. unfortunately its in the hands of our corrupt elected officials who are only worried about personal gain while you and I suffer the consequences. Biden keeps investing us into Ukraine for as he said ‘however long’.
We cannot keep up the supply of what ‘however long’ will need. We can’t even defend our own boarders. Whose side is he on? I’m not even sure anymore. The fool is clueless as to where he’s even at half the time. He is in no shape to be in charge of anything or anyone. We are destroying our future, going green, going woke and the rest of the world is laughing.
We are not in any shape to go to war with anyone. Our military is under staffed and low on equipment because they’ve been having to aide everyone else instead of theirselves. But the jack ***** in the swamp can’t figure out what’s wrong with that. It will be too late by the time they do wake up.
The best of times are behind us and it was great while it lasted. Now Biden says he needs to cut back on his work load since he’s done soooo much in the past year. The job of a president isn’t a 9-5, it is full time with no days off. Trump didn’t think that way and that was just the type of president he was and the type we need. Support and vote TRUMP! Biden is a zombie and if he were a dog, he’d of done been put to sleep. We may not last til 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.