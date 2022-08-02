I actually have a bit of good news for you; the older man who was working in Bodega, NYC and stabbed his attacker, is now free of charges. This comes after he was locked up for stabbing the attacker to death; defending himself. A small victory in shadow of the countless others doing time for defending theirselves, families or homes.
But with that said, onto other issues. The power grids are overloaded while Biden keeps pushing his ‘green’ agenda. So now he’s turning to windmills. So get ready for a long, hot remainder of summer as he keeps blowing his own hot air. We can look forward to a long, cold winter too where we will pay greatly for what little we get. Windmills and solar power could may be a backup system but has been proven to never be a main source of energy.
It is fact, like it or not, it takes coal to generate electricity. So why is the thing we need, shut down? Because thats how the swamp works. Prime example being John Kerry. We are the ones suffering and paying for their stupidity while also being ignored. We don’t matter as long as they can line their own pockets and afford their lifestyles they’ve accustomed theirselves to. It isn’t fun to be a proud American and watch your country fall apart from the inside out, all thanks to the swamp.
Another issue is that the swamp is now allowing China to purchase land next to OUR military bases and they see nothing wrong with this. When will they start defending and supporting America? Our boarders are open and Chinas buying us out. The swamp sees no issue with this mess they have made.
We do not have a government that cares. This is an insurrection to American citizens. I never thought these things would ever take place. God help America…with Trump!
-J.P.D.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.