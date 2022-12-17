America sure knows how to make a stupid deal. Like the time Obama swapped an American deserter for five terrorist. And now another dumbocrat president has once again done just as bad trading worthless, anti America basketball player; Brittney for what/who is known as “The Merchant of Death”; Viktor Bout A weapons manufacturer and former Soviet military translator, he used his multiple companies to smuggle arms from Eastern Europe to Africa and the Middle East during the 1990s and early 2000s.
Let’s make a deal isn’t just a tv show, its politics. There are other American prisoners (i.e. US Marine Paul Whelan) who should have came back before this stupid basketball player did. She should have been at the end of line. Even Russia didn’t want her. This just proves how stupid the government is. She should have been left behind and forgotten about in my opinion. Yet. Biden takes another victory lap in the race of stupidity while the rest of world sits back and laughs. Biden is the one leading us to WW3 with no chance of winning. The red, white and blue has turned white in surrender. Anyone with a functioning brain can see we are in the worst shape thus far.
The election in 2024 may be too late to save us. Hold on though, it only gets worse. Trump would have never made a deal like that one. #bringhomepaulwhelan.
- J.P.D.
