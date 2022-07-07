At this point it is fact that our leaders are expert idiots and are clueless. If theres an issue with the virus, boarder, school, police, race, crime, drugs etcetera. You can bet they’ll make it worse. The only right we have is to be a victim. The rest of the world is destroying us and were busy about going green. And btw were the only one.
Meanwhile, the boarder agents who did not “whip” anyone, are still being charged for doing their job which is a slap in the face to justice. Clearly the swamp and Biden is on the side of the boarder jumpers because that just means more illegal votes come election time. However, they’re not nor will be citizens of the US. The Dumbocrats fear Trump because he put America first.
Why is no one standing up to make jack a** Biden step down? Along with the vice donkey Harris. We need a new government that defends and supports America first. Why do we take care of the rest of the world but we can’t control our own boarders? This is stupid beyond stupid.
It is doing us no good and only destroying us. I pray for a day when it’s safe to go out in public and shop full shelves at prices we can actually afford with enough gas to get there and back. Things will never be as good as they once were. It’s time to stop depending on the government to take care of all of us because our government doesn’t have a clue what they are doing.
But then there was this guy that said we could do better and screwed everything up trying to fix what was never broke. Our government wants us to get rid of all gas powered vehicle and equipment while they fly around in Air Force ones. But according to our so called president, nothing is his fault….it all just so happened to take place as soon as he stepped foot in the Oval Office. The man can’t even ride a bike apparently. And to those of you who see me out and share your opinion with me concerning my articles, whether we agree or as most of time agree, I still appreciate each of you that take the time to read it and support our freedom of speech. We all need to vent.
- J.P.D.
