All these attempts to destroy Trump from the swamp is just proving that they’re planning to rig another election. IMO, if the swamp doesn’t back off, there will be a revolt that the swamp would rather not see happen.
This is the first time in history that our own government has went to such lengths to keep someone from running for president. Yet they will defend the Bidens and the Clintons while holding them above the law. That goes for the FBI, CIA, AOC and any other worthless group or department. Trump was the only one whop would stand up to the swamp for America and it’s people and that didn’t sit well with the swamp. Trump isn’t a threat to America, the swamp is. They’re hell bent on destroying this country.
The 2024 election will be like nothing we’ve ever seen before. Endless amounts of corruption. Thats only if theres even an America left by then. Those in the swamp are their for their own benefit; not yours or mine. The only one on our side is Trump. To destroy him is to destroy America and any chance it has left. Support and vote for TRUMP!
