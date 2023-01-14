We all know the truth about the lies. Republicans claim they’re investigating the Biden’s and other dumbocratic issues, yet they’re one in the same behind closed doors. I am glad that at least the republicans took over the House but in my opinion they don’t know their butt from a hole in the ground.
I have no hope for the swamp. All they know to do is lie, cover it up and forward the bill to us to pay. This includes the FBI and CIA and other worthless Washington departments. The unfair treatment of Trump is unlike anything Hilary has ever had to deal with, although she should of. However, dumbocrats are excempt from things like that. Trump is the only one with a backbone to serve and protect our nation.
It gets harder to get back to that everyday the dumbocrats are still in office, however. It’s time to finish the wall and send the boarder crossers back home. If we allow the Swamp to destroy Trump, we are also allowing them to destroy our country.
- J.P.D.
