Why does the government lie to us and say that no one is above the law when the Bidens and Clintons are prime example of the ones who are? The fact is that they are apart of the established swamp, thats why. The swamp treats Trump like a criminal because he doesn’t bow down to them.
He set out to destroy the swamp for the good of America and now they are set out to destroy him. It should be clear to anyone with a working brain that Trump is on our side, and thats what the swamp doesn’t like. The swamp kisses up to our outside enemies while Trump supported America first and only. Its been proven that all the fake crap thrown at him during his first election is all false. Not only were they then trying to destroy his campaign as they are now, but also taking the attention off of Hillary and Hunter; the real crooks.
Hunter Biden under his dad’s presidency has sold us out just like Joe did under Obama. We would be sent directly to jail if we did the things they have gotten by with. Hunter is the only guy I know who somehow legally cut his child support payment down by more than 75%, going from paying $20k to now $5k. Not to mention, this child that he is paying for, the Bidens completely shun.
(Note; When Jill Biden wrote a children’s book, she dedicated it to all her grandchildren by name but completely left this child out whose name is Navy and is their 7th grandchild).
But…Jill and Joe are just so proud of their boy.
But back to all they get by with..when the government is the one investigating the government..what do you expect? We the people have no say. We are but victims. I’m sure the swamp knows were pissed but I promise you they don’t care. We cannot trust anyone and especially the swamp. Vote Trump!
Commented
