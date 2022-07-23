We have totally become the divided states of America, not only amongst the public but also the swamp. When someone like Maxine Waters outright tells people to fight back and protest, things get violent. What have we become? When the swamp says do not accept what the courts say and tells the public to ‘go crazy’, no good will ever come from it…..but none of that applies to you if you’re a republican; just sit down and be quiet according to the swamp. The rest of the world looks at us as a joke.
To us, this is no laughing matter. We cannot depend on anyone in the swamp to fix our problems when they’re the ones creating them. And what was the deal with Nancy’s husband’s DUI? I am sure we’ll keep hearing NOTHING about that. Nobody should be above the law; but welcome to the swamp. Biden’s family is a prime example of that, amongst a list of many others. How is justice served when it’s the government who investigates the government? Seems like yesterday when we had a president who gave us (what has became) the luxury of affordable gas and groceries, stocked shelves, secured borders and all the while stood up for America. Now we have this mess we live in and open boarders on top of the government bussing in illegals and releasing them in various, unannounced locations. I’d like to know if theres anyone left who gives a care about the few who work, abide by the law, raise the babies they make and pay taxes. Seems like the news reporters spend most of their air time promoting whatever book they or the swamp clowns managed to pull out of their rear and get published. If you’re looking for news, look elsewhere than the tv. The fools buying these books are as bad as the ones writing them. You’re only putting more of YOUR money in THEIR pocket; their main goal.
But in the mean time, the red, white and blue will keep ‘going green’, defunding the police, funding Ukraine, place welcome signs on the boarder, turn a blind eye to the drug crisis and give us all the peace of mind knowing that one walk on the street could be our last. And don’t worry Biden will keep humiliating America and printing more money too.
- J.P.D.
