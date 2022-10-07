We all agree America is in decline due to Bumbling Biden and the rest of the dumbocrats. The only thing I can’t figure out is why would anyone not want to be MAGA? Your head can’t be stuck that far up in your rear. But dems refuse to pull their heads out and admit they’re wrong no matter how bad it gets.
Biden is against MAGA and admits it in what he says and does. We all know he’s old and lost his mind years ago but yet, through a rigged election which is the only way he could’ve won, this is the result we can’t afford to live with. But we all know the dems will do whatever it takes to win so hold on because this next election will be messy too.
We need to go back to the old school way of voting on one day. The reason the country is in decline is because both parties inn the swamp has personal financial interests in the world including Russia and China. So the swamp is actually playing their positions from both sides for their own benefit. While we pay the price of higher costs of living and shortages. The swamp is clearly not working for America but theirselves.
Thats why Nancy went to Taiwan to protect her investments. If it’s hard to understand just look at their net worth and investments. We are paying them to screw us. The dems have created a mess they can’t clean up. The recovery will only happen with the help of God and Trump. Thanks for reading.
- J.P.D.
