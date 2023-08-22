Can anyone be corrupt and honest at the same time? I never thought so and I doubt you have either. however, once you sell your soul to the devil and become a politician, you become an over achiever and can lie your way throughout your time in the swamp; while us the taxpayers pay for your corrupt ways.
The swamp spends beyond what they take in and thats why taxes get raised over and over. Reagan and Trump were our best presidents but the swamp likes to keep things in chaos. They don’t like anyone who tries to stand up to them and fixes what they have caused.
They will do whatever it takes to destroy Trump getting back in the Whitehouse. Pence has proven himself to be loyal to no-one but himself. The swamp does not out number Trump’s supporters. I do believe Trump is not happy with republicans in higher power and he definitely is not a friend to the dumbocrats.
Yet he still is leading the polls. He proved he is capable of the job and it eats Washington up. The corrupt Bidens should be behind bars and that goes for the FBI, the CIA and anyone else who defends this criminal family. Leave Trump alone so can clean up this mess and we can stand up to the world that has hated and took advantage of us.
I am sure he will cut off Ukraine which should have happened a long time ago. We can barely defend ourselves thanks to Biden. We cannot afford to take care of everyone else anymore. Meanwhile our own country is in neglect. We should be #1 on the swamp’s priority list. Time to vote Trump...again!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.