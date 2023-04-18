Why is it bumbling Biden is always pointing the finger blaming Trump when Trump isn’t even president right now? We all know Biden is to blame for every problem we are facing right now. The things were living through were not issues under Trump’s presidency. Biden needs to point a finger at himself.
We are all suffering from the results of his incompetence. We have been sold out and let down and now are at the point of endless wars against more than one country, which we will lose. So who will stand up and defend America as we go to war and are taken over by China and Russia? The answer is no-one. So while we support and defend the rest of the world, we will be destroyed as we neglect our own boarders. There is no law and order since we all decided to worry about going WOKE.
We’ll be prancing across the battlefield looking for a safe space with some puppies. The dumbocrats have wasted no time creating this mess but don’t worry, they say…’things are getting better’….the swamp fears Trump and we fear what Biden plans to screw up next. With all the crap Trump is facing, this is just another attempt at a rigged election.
They didn’t appreciate that Trump supported and defended America as the swamp only wants someone who will do that for them. He made fools of the swamp and upset their lifestyle. We need Trump if there is any America left to save by 2024. I can’t understand why the dumbocrats think this is the right direction. And the reps are just as guilty while they sit back with no spines. We’ve been destroyed by our own government and they aren’t finished yet.
Enjoy today because tomorrow it will be worse.
