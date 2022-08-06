America is being used and mis used by the swamp sanctioned states. Theres a lot the government doesn’t want us to know and a lot money they don’t want us to know where is spent. Very little if any, is being spent in support of our own country. Social security goes broke while the swamp is always able to fund illegals and other countries.
The swamp is more concerned with their own pockets than they are with those who want to destroy us. They also can’t make up their mind whether or not we’re in a recession. By the time they decide, we will done be in a depression.
They’re always miles behind an issue due to the fact they don’t care. Now Pence is considering running in 2024 although he’s proven himself to be spineless. When he folded he became as bad as the rest of the swamp. As the AOC gains more control, things go from bad to worse, like going WOKE and green.
We have issues like never before and the swamp is trying their best to make sure Trump never has the opportunity to fix them. Things are so bad that people have given up hope for a better tomorrow.
