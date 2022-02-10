The boarder issues along with everything else Biden has created isn’t because of incompetence, but intentional. It’s clear he is not on America’s side. The swamp keeps making false claims about the insurrection at the Trump rally (which they were the ones who planned it). Meanwhile, we have a major insurrection being done to the whole country with boarders wide open and no law enforcement, while the honest citizens stay home out of fear, not that we can barely afford to get out of the house if we wanted to anyway. Now Nancy is using her own position to her benefit after supporting all the worthless and fabricated Trump impeachments.
The issues that went on with Hunter while Joe was VP are still going on. We have complete messes of people in charge of our lives. There is no longer law and order because crime is legal and order is extinct. We are at the bottom of the food chain with the swamp controlling our lives and outside countries such as China, Russia N. Korea and others, controlling the swamp.
We the people are pissed off and tired. There is a revolt going on, in spite of what the swamp will tell the media. Our incompetent leaders are the best thing to happen to the rest of the world, and the worst thing for us. America is being SOLD OUT! And it’s all in spite of Trump and his voters. We are in worse shape than they will ever admit to us and in the mean time, the rest of the world’s countries are only getting stronger- government wise and military too. America on the other hand, has a good military but a complete mess of government. Nancy is over here telling Americans to stand down and shut up at the olympics so we don’t “get in trouble”.
Once upon a time, we went to the olympics as AMERICANS and were proud to be AMERICANS. But now we have Nancy who is the real one making us look bad. At this point, its to be expected. We need some leaders with spies and not broken legs. Trump wouldn’t have allowed that under his authority. We stood tall against the rest of the world and earned respect. Now were a bad joke and Americans aren’t the ones laughing. Anytime a politician tells Americans to sit down and shut up, they should be forced to STEP down.
We can no longer depend on the problem/s to be the solution/s. The leaders are the ones creating problems and you and I are the ones who suffer the consequences. Thanks for reading!
- J.P.D.
