The only thing Trump is guilty of is giving the American people their voices back and defending this country. The rest of the world respected him and now that we have Biden, we are at the point of WW3.
We are totally dependent on a world that does not like us. Trump had this country independent and still improving but the swamp doesn’t go for that. That goes for both the dumbocrats and the rat republicans who both are trying to destroy us. They’re busy rigging another election right now and are determined to stop Trump from re-election at all cause. They will stoop to the lowest level. All they’re doing is pissing off Trumps voters like never before and no good will come of that. The swamp doesn’t realize every attempt to destroy him just makes his supporters grow while the swamp shows their true colors.
I for one will never change my mind in support of Trump. He never gives up on making this country strong as it should be. The Bidens and the swamp have sold us out. We keep handing out anything we have and any money we have like candy to other countries. Trump has committed no crimes. The Bidens and Clintons on the other hand……This isn’t a matter of dem against rep. This is right against wrong.
