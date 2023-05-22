The only time we see justice in this society is when the criminals pretend to be the victims. As in the case of the marine on the subway who defended himself and others against a criminal who too many people are now rioting for and defending. Cry me a river and drown in your tears.
This CRIMINAL is only a victim of his own wrong doings of which he got away with enough times already. Too many people give too much sympathy to true criminals, drug addicts/dealers, boarder crossers. Some- but very few- should get a 2nd chance. But very little sympathy and defense does the actual victims ever receive. The justice system has failed honest people time after time. Back to the marine, the only reason there are any charges against him is to try and control the protests and riots going on in support of the worthless criminal. So a trial will drag out and if the marine is found innocent, then the riots will be out of control.
I say fence in the protesters and let these people who act like rabid animals, destroy each other. The honest people left in this country are fed up, while the insane ones have all the control. We need to return to the way of life that was safe to work, shop and live in. Now we live in fear. Dumbocrats need to destroy their own states if thats the way they like things. Leave the rest of us alone. Theres no safe spaces for people like you and I.
Trump is our only hope to return to the way we were meant to live. VOTE TRUMP!
