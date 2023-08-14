I am sure you all know what “The View” is with Whoopi Cushion Goldberg always blowing hot air out of her mouth along with the other brain farts. This one of many reasons this country is in the shape it’s in. As they support and defend bumbling Biden destroying this country and lining their pockets. They can’t report that at tax time though. Sad but true. Prove me wrong. Whoopi and her toadies try to make America think it’s Trump that is the problem.
Their “views” must come from the one eye they’re sitting on. I’ve only watched this show a few times and that was all I needed to see. I choose not to watch fools like them and their freak show. We know Trump is the solution, not the issue. The world is taking advantage of us with the help of our own government and president. (And the side fool Harris).
Fitch Ratings recently downgraded the U.S. long-term credit rating from its top mark of AAA to AA+, marking the second time in history that a major credit-rating agency downgraded the United States. The first time was by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) in 2011. Thank you Biden! Wake up people! We’re going down hill at the speed of light.
Biden will spend the rest of his term destroying what little is left. That is the only thing he’s good at. Vote Trump and destroy the Dumbocrats as they have destroyed us.
