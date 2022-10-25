The swamp will always create problems, ignore problems and deny problems. Both the dems and reps are guilty of it but under Biden, its gotten worse. The boarder issue is worse than ever, crime is sky rocketing , the price of gas and the cost of living is unbelievable on top of shortages and so on. The swamp is more concerned with the WOKE and the LGBTQ communities then they are with national security from Russia or China.
They defund the police and up their own personal security at the same time. This wasn’t an issue under Trump. But the swamp of clowns didn’t like Trump’s way of doing things. Did you hear about how a congressman’s home was randomly shot into while his daughters were home? When it happens to them its an issue, when it happens to us; boo hoo. These clowns are no better than we are. They are reaping what they sow and I think most would agree, even though they’re afraid to say it… and I’ll keep saying a lot more that needs said.
- J.P.D.
