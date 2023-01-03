A person should be who they claim to be. Such is the case of too many republicans who bow down to the democratic ways. When I vote republican, I don’t want who I am voting for to be in favor of the dems. This is why there is a two party system. I can’t understand how McConnell stays in office as a rep yet all he does is in favor of the dems.
As much as I hate Nancy, I have to admit she is a devoted member of her own party. The reps have no one committed to the party. They have no back bones and flop around like fish outta water. I am a republican and I am not for the Democratic Party. That is why I am registered as republican but with the worthless republicans in Washington, it doesn’t much matter anymore.
All are in support of the destruction of our country. I have no faith nor hope in this government. I can only hope for safer and better year in 2023. But due to the loaders in office, I am sure it will only get worse.
- J.P.D.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.