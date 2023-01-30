Trump proved the swamp to be what they really are and to this day they’re still hell bent on destroying him for it. Trump stood up against the swamp during his time in office and gave America back it’s voice. Its time we stood against the swamp ourselves and defend him and us.
This isn’t for one to do alone but all of us who still care. We can no longer allow these clowns in office to destroy our country while we’re the ones who only see and feel the effects.
Our greater generations who fought and died for this country are being disrespected and our government is apart of it all. By the time 2024 gets here, there may be nothing of us left to save all thanks to the swamp.
- J.P.D.
