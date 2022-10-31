When reality is doom and gloom we hate to think about what is really going on. We can’t ignore all our country’s issues because they’re not going to fix theirselves. Why would anyone be against MAGA? The America that once had pride has left and as long as the dumbocrats are in charge, it’s never to return. This mess they’ve created is going to be a lot harder to clean up than it was to make it. No matter how much they say Russia is the one in trouble, Russia is still in control and is willing to destroy whatever or whoever in their way.
On another note, too many innocent lives are being taken on the streets of America. Were moving into a 3rd world country lifestyle where the only rights you have are to be victims. But the left doesn’t see any problems they created. And if you also cannot see anything wrong then you’re apart of the problem too.
The world is taking advantage of Biden daily. He is in no shape to be president. If it was Trump acting that way, the dumbocrats would surely made him step down. The reps need to grow a pair. We can’t wait for 2024.
- J.P.D.
