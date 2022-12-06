I hope all had a safe and happy thanksgiving and didn’t pay for it by credit card because you couldn’t afford it with your paycheck due to inflation. I’m sure the swamp ate much better than we did. Things don’t much matter between dems and reps since behind closed doors they’re one in the same. Yet in public they put on a good show like they actually care. They only thing they care for is theirselves.
It pays to be part of the swamp and its a job that lasts forever. We worry about finding a jobs but there isn’t much of a future to look forward to. I can only hope the reps screw us less than the dumbocrats have. Only time will tell. I hope someday I can write something positive but this is reality. I hope Biden had a happy birthday if he even knew what day it was in the first place.
Even the news didn’t say much about it not shining light on his age or condition. - J.P.D.
