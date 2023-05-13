If Bumbling Biden isn’t willing to stand up on the presidential candidate debate stage then why should he be elected for another term? I guess through another rigged elected is how that will happen.
Being president isn’t a 9-5 even though thats what he’s turned it into, along with his corrupt family that sold us out. I don’t know how Trump goes as well as he does at his age but he doesn’t rest when it comes to defending Amer- ica 1st and only. We cannot wait until 2024 to recover. Wake up America, we’re sending our troops to the boarder to PROCESS illegals instead of stopping them.
All thanks to your president. These people are destroying the country through our taxes on top of all the other disad- vantages they bring in. We defend the world and Destry ourselves. This is not what America was meant to be. Screw the dems and let them destroy their own states, not the whole country.
Al Sharpton is not an activist, he is an agitator. He defends those who create issues and criminals as he spoke out against a Marine who took control of an issue that could of cost endless victims’ lives on a subway.
Thanks to the Marine, theres one less worthless criminal running free to repeat again. Thank God the Marine de- fended himself and others so they all were able to go home at the end of the day.
We spend too much time making excuses for crim- inals , blaming their drug use, mental issues, child- hood..instead of just calling them out for what they are; CRIMINALS. The dems will tell you crime is down but thats only because they made crimes legal.
They now have ‘safe places’ for addicts to go get high, but yet stores are closing down because of how un safe these places are getting. Its became a crime to defend your self and property. What is wrong here? If you don’t understand the problem then you ARE the problem. This is our country and it’s the victims who need defending. We the people are not politicians. We the people are hard working, honest, law abiding citizens who are tired of the way things are being ran. We don’t need another empty chair to come home to from another innocent life lost to someone that shouldn’t be allowed on the streets in the 1st place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.