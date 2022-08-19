The latest attack on Trump being the raid is just another attack on me and you. All this crap goes while the Bidens and the Clintons can do no wrong and get by with murder. This is just an attempt to destroy the chances of Trump being back in office.
The swamp is all apart of the CIA, FBI and IRS. I’m sure the department of clowns who raided Trump’s home also planted devices. It’s time the swamp be audited by the American people; not any government agency.
This is all just going to end in one big revolt from the honest, american peopl.
The abuse of power has gone on too long and we are sick and tired of it. It’s time to give the power back to the people where it belongs.
- J.P.D.
