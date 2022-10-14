Vice fool Harris is now telling us N. Korea is one of our allies. Meanwhile, Biden makes sure he does his job of making America look stupid every chance he gets. The dumbocrats spend more time correcting everything that comes out of these fool’s mouths instead of doing anything for the benefit of you and I. However, correcting those two really would be a full time job. Only God knows what goes on behind closed doors.
Now we’re being told that men can give birth, once again, another stupid, so called issue that the swamp decides to focus their attention on. They’re not concerned with the safety and security of this country, just if men can have babies or not…Open boarders, drugs, crime, and disease is the order of the dumbocrats.
Biden is a zombie and there isn’t a single clown in the swamp who has a pair and will make him step down. And that goes for both dems and reps.
After all the false accusations they formed against Trump, they will defend anything Biden says or does. By the time 2024 is here we won’t even be able to defend ourselves because we’ll be too “WOKE” and have “gone green”. Thanks to the dems, our future is doomed.
I’m just telling you like it is. If you can prove me wrong, please do…but I don’t see that happening.
- J.P.D.
