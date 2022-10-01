It may be my opinion but it also may be fact that by the time 2024 arrives, we will be totally destroyed by Russia, China and N. Korea. These countries know they have the advantage over bumbling Biden. When Trump was in office, these weren’t issues. Trump supported and defended America and the time he spent in office proved that to be true. We all know Biden’s term will be done in 2024, but if for some reason he doesn’t finish it, we get to look forward to Kamala. The end of America began when Biden and Harris took over after their rigged election.
Now they’re saying Russia is in such bad shape , yet they’re still in control no matter what. America is in the worst shape it ever has been in. We once had a future to look forward to but now thats apart of the past. If you think that isn’t true then its time to pull your head out your rear and see the light. It isn’t hard to figure out even with half a brain. No one in Washington has a working brain they prove it every day. No matter who does get elected, the swamp will just try to take over again. Trump wasn’t part of the swamp and fixed issues.
The swamp doesn’t like that when it happens and therefor tried and are still trying to destroy Trump. I am a proud MAGA supporter which Biden hates but I have a finger on each hand for Biden and his crew.
- J.P.D.
