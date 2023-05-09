It’s an insult to our country to have a zombie of a president who actually wants four more years. Only a dumbocrat could be so dumb but with the crazy world were living in, it is possible he will get it. His mental and physical capabilities need tested, as we all see is not capable of another four years.
Not to mention his corrupt family is to thank for selling us out to the rest of the world and that is not fake news, its fact. They should all be in prison and no where near the White House- LOCK THEM UP! Yet the swamp keeps throwing their crap at Trump in a desperate attempt to keep him from being re elected and repairing America.
The swamp on the other hand, has only helped Joe and his family to do whatever they want and then covering it up. The swamp is as guilty for the destruction of this country. We are the ones who pay the price. Biden should be forced to be in a debate on stage for the world to hear him bumble. The dems are playing smart by allowing the illegals to cross over considering they’ll all probably end up a dumbocrat as well. 2024’s election will determine whether we sink or swim. We’re already under water as it is.
Secure our boarders and send these people back where they came from. We can’t afford it any longer. Why would a government destroy itself? This is not how it was supposed to go.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.