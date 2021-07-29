Once a person becomes a politician, it does not matter which party they belong to. It’s only about selling your soul to the devil. My question is- what is the difference between a politician and a prostitute? (Sounds like the start of a bad joke, but it isn’t) I’m being honest. You have to pay both for a job, but the politician never does what they say they will, while the prostitute keeps her word. My intentions are not to offend and my apologies if I do, I am only looking for the humor in things.
And, again, why is it legal to be a politician but not a prostitute? Neither one reports an income. Although humorous, that is true. Just ask the Biden family as they know all about both subjects, politicians and prostitutes and also unreported income. What is wrong with this picture that isn’t worth framing? A lot of it has to do with issues on Hunter Biden, even though they are all basket cases. I would rather have a prostitute running this country if they would do the job they’re paid to do.
Our morals are no longer declining in this country because we have reached the bottom. You’re not safe anywhere in public and we all live in fear, questioning everything. The fact that we can’t believe anything we are told, doesn’t help our skepticism either. The rules change everyday. Mask up, mask down. If the virus doesn’t get us, some crazy person with a gun will. And that isn’t a gun issue, that is a crazy person issue.
A lot of which make a lifestyle or career out of crime, only to be released from jail to offend again. That is what’s called a failed justice system. Some problems will only be solved if Trump is re-elected. I only hope there are enough of us still around to see that happen. But if we aren’t shot or took down with the virus, then maybe China, Russia, or North Korea can assist the Dumbocrats in finishing us off. And it bares repeating, let’s not forget the illegals crossing the boarders only to be bussed off to unknown locations within our country. How can we afford to keep running like this? The Dems don’t understand the problems they’re creating, or just don’t care.
When whispering Biden was elected... (no, appointed, since he was not elected by us) he stated he would admit to any mistake he made. Well, he has a lot of admitting to catch up on at this point already. But a Dumbocrat will defend and support stupidity till the bitter end. And what was the deal with him shutting down the pipe line while supporting one in Russia? How does this benefit us? What position did this deal put Americans in? I for one, am sick and tired of all the positions were put in since none of them are flattering.
This isn’t the way of doing things, that our vets have fought for. Washington has turned our flag from red, white and blue to just white for surrender. Trump wouldn’t have ever put us in this position. I would love to see the person who feels differently. The colors of the flag that I have the most respect for have ran in the hands of the Dems. Were turning against ourselves with our own walls with three more years left for our “leaders” to finish destroying us.
They’re only getting started as the spineless Republican Party does absolutely nothing. We may as well be a one party system at this point. Our government is supposed to support and protect the American people and our constitution as it was written, and they have failed to do so. The swamp and both parties within, are the ones taking a knee and turning their backs to America. It’s disrespectful. The American dream is dead. To make a final statement, the Dumbocrats are not in control, they’re outta control. Thanks for reading.
- J.P. Duddy
