War never goes as planned and I don’t think Putin was expecting the fight that Ukraine has put up against him. It may have slowed him down but it’s clearly not going to stop him unfortunately. He is a patient person as he proved waiting for us to have an incompetent president such as Biden. After witnessing the pathetic withdrawal in Afghanistan, complete loss of dependance and a crashing economy, Biden is exactly what Putin was waiting for. Is everyone enjoying the cost of living these days? Get used to it, because until Biden grows a pair, things aren’t changing.
As we all know, China is next to make their move to further humiliate us. As I keep saying, we need to stop worrying about going green or woke if we have any chance at survival. Never say never. I bet we never thought things would get to this point already but thats what happens under the dumbocrats and Biden’s control. What will the woke fools do when theres no place to run? We can’t worry about it 15 to 20 years down the road when we can barely make it to the next day. Our voices need heard in order to have any kind of a future. We cannot turn a blind eye or wish our way out of this mess. The world is gone crazy, face it. All of our leaders have had a hand in this mess. We are in one of the worst positions we’ve ever been and its thanks to Biden and the swamp. But last I heard, it was Trump who would take us into WW3??? Go figure. No one else is concerned about climate change because they’re too busy building up their armed forces.
Ever since Ukraine was invaded, you sure don’t hear too much about America’s issues. But don’t think that doesn’t mean they’re getting better. Our boarder, our drug epidemic, our health and our safety are all compromised. We have wars of our own going on here amongst ourselves and we can’t allow ourselves to forget about it. Our so called leaders, Biden and Harris taking trips to “show their support” to world issues is laughable at the least.
Oh and now if you ever find yourself in the presence of your royal Harris, just know she now wants people to stand when she enters a room. Hopefully if anyone actually does stand up, its to walk out. Respect is earned. Not given or demanded. Remember that.
- J.P.D.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.