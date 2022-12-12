I remember not too long ago, Bumbling Biden told us that he took care of the railroad strike issue. Oh well, here we go again.
The strike may happen and Biden says he isn’t going to do anything about it. All he did is kick the can down the road, which is all he knows to do and along with kicking America down the drain. Now we’re kissing Venezuelas butt to get our oil.
Going green is destroying the red, white and blue. We become more and more dependent on the world that hates us. Our flag has turned white as we surrender to other countries.
We won’t make it to 2024 thanks to the fool in office. No-one is stopping him and the even the dumbocrats want nothing to do with him. I hate to think of what this fool has done that we aren’t even aware of.
It’s clear to see he has been compromised to the world through Hunter’s deals and were paying the price. All that was covered up during the “election” however to push him on through. This is the results of that and yet some fools still can’t see it.
- J.P.D.
