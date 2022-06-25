Here we go again with dumbocrats rigging another election with the Jan. 6th hearing theyre staging so Trump cannot run again. It’s doing nothing but p****** the American people off. While they’re also putting on this staged show, they’re also destroying theirselves and the country at the same time. The dems clearly fear Trump more than we fear them. There is nothing they won’t do to destroy this country, the republicans and Trump.
However, most of the republicans aren’t standing up to this. Our justice system is a bad joke, nothing matters anymore. The people who are in control of America don’t care about America. The public is no longer trusting of democracy. The swamp cannot control the ones who have had enough of their corruption. We the people are going to take control as we were meant to.
The true Americans are no longer part of a sided party were just p***** off. The party is over and it’s time for a reset. Rigged elections, backdoor deals and lined pockets are removing the voices of the people. The January 6th hearing is just one more example. The swamp is doing nothing but wasting time and money and ignoring the boarder crisis, inflation and shortages. It now costs more to get less. The swamp isn’t worried about our $5 gas or raised utilities rates because they live in a different world than you and I.
Remember Nancy’s freezer full of ice cream? Meanwhile our fridges are empty. And what about when she had her hair done for an event while we were locked downed and masked up? The swamp has done an insurrection against this country and the citizens. Hold on things are going to get worse. I guess thats enough bad news for one week. - J.P.D.
