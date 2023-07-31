Trump proved that he can do the job of being a president of the US- defending and supporting America first and only. The only thing Biden is capable of proving is that he can do nothing but fail at his job. It was terrifying to see Biden nibbling on that baby as he performed another flop of a speech. But when that happens, the dumbocrats are swift to defend every ignorant word he said. That alone must be a full time job. We should never have to listen to fools defending a fool. We know what we see and hear so don’t tell us any different….and so does the rest of the world. The so called investigation of the cocaine scandal is not so much an investigation but just another cover up. How stupid do they think we are?
So if you think you want Biden another four years, maybe your brain is fried too and you need to take another stint in rehab. America does not need people like you. Biden himself may not even make it to 2024, let alone this country. Then we’’ll have another fool; Harris. Things can’t get much worse or at least I hope not. But tomorrow hasn’t arrived yet and its going to be a bumpy ride to Election Day. And why is it that Kamala is always seen laughing at one thing or the other that isn’t funny to begin with? Usually its something she says or does but she just makes herself look pathetic. The joke of a duo that is our president and vp, unfortunately isn’t the same as Abott & Costello, Laurel & Hardy, Dean Martin &…..you get my point. Running a country isn’t a comedy act, but they sure act as if it is.
Either take it serious or step down. Let Trump take the stage, someone who can turn this mess around that the dems have made. The fact is that no one knows the facts about anything. But one thing is true, the only ones who don’t want to see Trump back in the Oval Office are the swamp members and our outside enemies. They’re both one in the same. 2024 may be the last election of our time and before that, we may be in WW3 due to the ones in control/outta control. Trump is not the problem, he is the solution. VOTE TRUMP.
