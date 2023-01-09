As time goes on it only proves how stupid people really are. We had a bad winter storm during Christmas and yet folks still tried to travel all the while complaining about delays and cancellations. Most of these people just enjoy doing stupid things so then they’ll have something to complain about.
I don’t feel sorry for anyone stuck in limbo. If they had a brain they would of stayed home. And if anything else, you’re better off on the ground than 30,000 ft in the air and no place to land. Don’t do stupid things for the sake of proving you are stupid, you won’t get ahead. We just keep reaching a new low on stupidity with the help of the Swamp who is apparently going to “investigate” the storm delays. More time and energy well wasted. I don’t enjoy discussing these things but some things need said. Stay home in bad weather instead of risking the lives of others and yourself. It could be your last trip. Stay home and travel a safer day.
……..unless you’re a dumbocrat. Happy New Year.
- J.P.D.
