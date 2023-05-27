Why is it that the illegals are treated better than the American people who pay taxes and also the veterans? Now they’re even suggesting that they put the boarder jumpers on cruise ships??!! They need to be sailed right out of this country back to where they came. This is all wrong and we are the ones paying for it, because our corrupt swamp allows it to happen.
This is affecting our entire nation not just boarder states. I don’t like this and I’m not sure who would. We the people don’t matter and our voices are not heard, yet our taxes fund it all. Our country spends way too much money defending everyone but their own. Crime is legal and defending yourself or others is a crime.
The swamp keeps endless security for theirselves and families with our money. This all happened because we thought it never would get to this point. Yet here we are with a mess we can’t fix. We can’t even take a vacation that is safe or clean from crime and homelessness. And flying is a risk in itself as you may or may not return. Now theres word of the illegals getting unemployment benefits, yet they’ve never paid into unemployment. They deserve nothing but a trip back home. Wake up people this is wrong and we should not be having to deal with it.
Our worthless government debates all the issues they’re responsible for but will never solve. We can no longer depend on our government to solve any issues when they are the issue. They are defending us, they are destroying us. Our national debt could be cut in half if we didn’t try to fund boarder jumpers and all they’re beneficial programs. These things cannot be given out like candy. Trump was only on our side- first and only. Bidens on the side of destroying America and thats the only thing he’s good at.
