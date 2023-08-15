Corruption has became just a normal part of politics as we know it. Behind closed doors and under the table, the Reps and Dems are one in the same. At the expense of our own country, they both line their pockets. This isn’t just the Bidens but the whole swamp as one; both acting as surprised as you and I that its gotten to this point. When all along, the blood of this country is on their own hands. Maybe theres a slim chance since the Hunter plea deal fell though, that some justice may be given. No one should be above the law and the thankfully the judge seen through his crap.
But I am sure Hunter and his hired liars will keep right on as its far from over. This will surely affect any chance Biden has at re election..but then again he is a dumbocrat and they have a knack for covering things up. Meanwhile, Trump has to defend every move he makes.. or doesn’t make also.
The Dems are doing everything in their power to keep him out of the White House. He is a threat to the swamp and that is fact. 2024 may be the last chance we have at this country ever improving again since the rest of the world has taken great advantage of Bidens term.
They know that with Trump in office, things will change for OUR benefit, not theirs. The Bidens are cashing in while America is cashing out. National security should be our #1 priority from Biden and the swamp..and they’re failing miserably. VOTE TRUMP!
