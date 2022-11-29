As I am sure you know by now, the republicans took the house away from the dumbocrats. Thats good news for America and the even better news is that Trump is going for the 2024 election of President. The bad news is bumbling Biden and the dumbocrats still have til 2024 to keep destroying America. And they will do just that with even more people crossing over into the country for us to support and make drug problems grow.
The dumbocrats plan on making such a mess to clean up for Trump that they will not WANT control after 2024. The reps better grow a spine when they take over instead of running away from the issues. They need to show control as the dems did. This is the time for republicans to wake up and do their job. Only time will tell but the reps are our only hope. Sad but true. We’ll for sure have a back bone however when Trump wins. Another note; I for one am not happy with Mitch in office. I don’t trust him and all he has said and done against republicans. This country isn’t on thin ice, its broke through and sinking. Trump is the only life line to get back to the way our country should be ran. Support Trump or fall through.
- J.P.D.
Commented
