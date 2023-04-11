Here we go again with another school shooting. Thank God the police shot and killed the attacker or this would have ended up a lot worse. The problem isn’t a gun issue, its that we have too many irrational people in this world. Mental health hospitals are few and far between. Much like jails and prisons. Too many of the wrong people are walking amongst us but these irrational people have more rights than you and I. This is a big part of the problem also of squatters; people who live somewhere that isn’t their property, stealing throughout the day. These things along with the drugs taking over are the new normal. Some say get used to it. I say bull crap. We thought we would never get to this point. Anything can and will happen when you sit back and let it. The old school had flaws but never like these.
People don’t even know their gender anymore. Just look down and that will tell you. The Nashville shooter was trans…so what! What she was, was irrational. But yet endless physiologist will make more issues out of this than what it is. The physiologists are just as crazy anymore. We will never be able to fix stupid issues with stupid people in control.
To make matters worse, our government can’t decide whether the was or wasn’t a hate crime. Are we really wasting time on what to “call it”? Let’s worry about fixing these problems instead of naming them. The dumbocrats have the blood on their hands. They have destroyed America with going WOKE and being politically correct. Do your jobs and support the working Americans still left in this country!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.