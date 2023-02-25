This country isn’t prepared for or knows how to react to any issues such as crimes, balloons, train derailments and so on. Everything is just another lesson learned. All government departments say and do the same thing which is nothing that resolves any issue in America. But when other countries are in trouble, there we are with bells on. We cannot deal with wars since Vietnam and our inter structure is all outdated.
And now windmills are killing whales…….out water and our air is not safe. We’re almost paying more for bottled water than gasoline.
There is no accountability anymore from our leaders but they sure enjoy investigating things. I heard a swamp member say once that if you’re confused about the way things are then you understand the problem. This isn’t what I want to hear from any of those fools. If thats the best they can do then step down because you’re not a leader, you’re a problem.
Our clowns in Washington are making a mess to clean up in 2024 if we even make it that far. The world is taking advantage of Biden while he’s still in office. Meanwhile he’s destroying our military and oil supply that we desperately need. At this point were defenseless with Biden in charge and outta control.
- J.P.D.
