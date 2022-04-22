The only thing politicians are good at doing is filling their pockets from back room deals or writing books full of lies that fools choose to purchase, along with un-securing our boarders. Government has become too large and out of control. We, the ones who don’t matter, are footing the bill for most of it. Its gotten so bad that we can no longer ignore it. We have a great past to look back on and be proud of but theres no future in sight. Politicians have destroyed everything that made us great and now were everything we were never meant to be. This is a slap in the face of the generations who are now ashamed. Woke, going green, gender issues, child abuse, open boarders, school systems, inflation ……all are hurting us. We should be teaching elementary age how to read, not sex ed.
But don’t blame our president for any of this, he says it’s all on Putin’s hands. This should be a lesson for us to never ALLOW for a rigged election to go through. These things have only been issues since Biden took office. The US is on the verge of 3rd world with our economy, education, safety and supplies all deteriorating. Not to mention, here we go again with the masks which has been nothing but confusion since day one. Our leaders have taken us to the point of no return. I seen on the news there was a shooting at a Brooklyn subway during rush hour . Once again, innocent lives taken who we’re just trying to get to work or school. Its too much to ask for some safety apparently. Too many times the ones causing these things are already repeat offenders. We’re never promised to return home to our families after we leave in the mornings. But the politicians are safe and sound at our expense. We need a smaller government that works for us. It’s safer to pet a rabid dog than shake the hand of a stranger. I keep thinking of a song by Ann Murray - I sure could us a little good news today. That may show my age but its true.
I feel most of us are good people and are just praying to God we will survive these crazy times. We must remain strong and we will.
Thanks for reading- J.P.D.
