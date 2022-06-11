Now we have the issue of Monkey Pox. I wonder how much of our drug, health and crime issues have are the result of the boarder issue. (The ones that the dumbocrats are supporting to destroy our country) the problems in this country keep getting bigger while we support the rest of the world.
What is wrong with this picture? The answer is everything. Will the dems ever solve a problem or just keep creating them? The answer is that they are hell bent on destroying us. And it’s all in spite of Trump and his supporters. But what they don’t realize is that the dumbocrats are just destroying themselves too. I for one am happy to see the dems so divided amongst theirselves but leave us alone. We are all a lot better than what we are being handed.
I can only hope in November, things will change. That is if the election isn’t once again rigged and if so then its time for the gloves to come off and have a revolt that will change America forever. The true American people are pissed off and the swamp know it. Taxes are taking care of everyone else except the tax payer. We can even get the things we need and if they are available then we’re paying double. You can thank Biden’s new America plan. Trump was for America first and now under Biden, we matter none. How much of Hunter’s deals are to blame for this? The answer is A LOT! But it’s only along with the swamp, and the FBI and the CIA and all the other departments of clowns that are selling us out. Who can we depend on anymore? We are forced to deal with the messes the politicians who sell us out are making.
Our government is allowing for everyone else to take us over. We all know this to be true. Our major issues are being ignored but they’re too busy focusing and taking on the issues of other countries. I fear OUR government more than I do any outside one….as we all should. This isn’t the way we were meant to live but yet here we are. Is there any hope that there will be a time again when we can live the way we were meant to? I guess we can only hope for a way out of this mess. Without a doubt, Biden and the dems are our biggest threat at this point. The best thing that could happen is if they would stop letting Biden out of the basement and into the public. He is killing us.
Thanks for reading. - J.P.D.
