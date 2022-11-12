Even if the republicans should take the house and the senate, nothing will change. The reps need to grow a spine and a pair to stand up against Biden and not fold to his wants and needs. The reps are afraid of their own shadows . Meanwhile the dems only know how to tax and spend while the reps fold and bend. Its time for a new 3rd party- the independents will never be elected and the only two choices are not good ones. We need a new trustworthy system and do away with the swamp.
Both parties are one in the same behind closed doors, working only to benefit theirselves. all politicians work for politicians, not the public. It hasn’t been this bad in a long time and its all out in the open. They’ve gotten away with so much, it just seems normal at this point. Just ask Nancy and Joe or any other clowns in office. We are the ones suffering and paying. Our lifestyles and standards are lowered everyday. We’re on the way to a 3rd world country. The rest of the world is growing and building while the only thing we add more of into our country is illegals and drugs. This is our new normal. Do you like it because I sure don’t? I hope you voted to try and turn some of these issues around. It would be nice to go back to the days of feeling safe and looking forward to the future.
It will take longer to clean this mess than it did to make it. Going green, WOKE, LGTBQ and all other fake issues have destroyed us and wasted time and attention. We are the only country that worries about things such as those. This is our own fault for the ones we allow into office. I hope you voted republican because if not, you are apart of and supporting the problem.
- J.P.D.
