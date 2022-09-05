This isn’t just my opinion but it is fact that this country has been destroyed beyond recovery. We will never get back to normal and to what worked. In addition, the ‘new normal’ will never work. We don’t have enough tax payers to support how this country is operating.
The only things the dumbocrats are good at doing is printing worthless money, legalizing crime and taking care of illegals. Meanwhile we’re the ones paying for all that. And now we’re back to college debt forgiveness, something that shouldn’t be up for discussion. A person knows the terms of their debt when they get a loan and it is THEIR responsibility to pay it back. I don’t want to pay for your stupidity, while mommy and daddy supports all your other financial responsibilities while you dwell in their basement where you belong. Wake up, get a job and work like everyone else has had to already do and take some pride in yourself.
On another note, most people have it too easy because all they know to do is work the system instead of actually working a job. Our government programs are abused. But thats what the government wants is for us to be dependent on them and in return control us. Thats socialism and it doesn’t work.
We’ve been destroyed by our own government. We’re on our own. I am sure all you hard working real Americans don’t mind paying your own bills but do you want to pay everyone else’s as well, while they live better than you do? - J.P.D.
