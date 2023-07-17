It isn’t opinion; it is fact that the associated press protects the Bidens….and no one protects the US or it’s boarders. As far as the cocaine found in the west wing of the Whitehouse, I know it isn’t mine or yours so whose is it?
Maaaaybe its someone who is in control yet out of control. But we will never be told who did it and sadly it will be another cover up swept under the rug. I for one fear my government more than anyone else and thats a real shame. We are as divided as we’ve ever been. We should of never gotten involved with Ukraine but now as it was with Vietnam, we can’t get out of the mess. Tell if you feel safer today than you did when we were under Trump. We weren’t at the point of WW3 I know that. We were independent; not dependent. We are helping the world destroy our country along with corrupt Bidens.
Our government is set on destroying us not defending us. Trump was set on destroying the swamp and giving us back our voices that our government takes away. Maybe in 2024 we will once again be heard and seen and matter. Maybe justice will be served at the expense of the Biden family who think they are above the law like the Clintons. We cannot keep lowering our standards of life and call it the ‘new normal’.
