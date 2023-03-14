I would like to take the time to compliment Dr. Glen Mollette who wrote the article published in last week’s Beattyville Enterprise titled “America’s wars, Who are the winners?”. This is obviously a person who understands the stupidity of the swamp and how they buy stock while in office along with wasting time, money and American lives. The swamp prefers we don’t understand the truth. They have more to gain than lose which is we pay to rebuild countries that are blown up. Not too long ago, things were a lot better, not perfect but better. We didn’t have to deal with being WOKE and all the other waste of time “issues” or more so, scams. Everything now is upside down and inside out. No one is happy even when they get what they want. The new normal is anything but. This is destroying us and we will end up what we never were meant to be. We are the ones who allowed this all to take place by thinking it would never happen, yet here we are.
Anything can and will change for the worse when we sit back and let it. So let these changes be a warning of what is yet to come. There are too many movements going on and they’re all in the wrong direction. I for one am not too happy about any of it and if you have a brain, you aren’t either. I am sure you are too or else, why are you reading this column?
- J.P.D.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.