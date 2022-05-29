Maybe its just me but don’t you think it’s funny when a politician gets mad when they give a speech like they actually care? Yeah right. I for one don’t believe a single word they say and neither should you. We aren’t as stupid as them but they think we are. Our what used to be government is now working against us in every way we never thought possible. We’re the ones that are really mad when these jack a**’s give a speech. As we have been giving clean needles to drug users, we now supply them with crack pipes in what is being referred to as a “safe smoking kit”.
Our government must be the ones smoking if they think this is a good idea. You clearly can’t trust the government, because they are the issue. It looks to me as Hunter is the one who comes up with these “great” ideas and the swamp does what they’re told after that. To make matters worse, I now hear China is buying land in Oklahoma to grow marijuana. This is just another knife in the back.
We are the only country “going green” as the rest of the world takes advantage of us. This is all just a small part of the new normal. Stupid is the new normal. I remember when we had a president that actually stood up for our country, but the swamp just wouldn’t have that. I hate every part of what is going on because we used to be better than this. There is no such thing as good or honest politician once they sell off their soul to the swamp. They get paid way more they’re worth and spend our money defending and supporting every country but their own. Now the American parents with infants can’t feed them . Thank you Biden and the dems for absolutely nothing.
Which is what we’re left with. All the issues we face today were not issues under the last administration. I for one am insulted when politicians try to act as if they’re one of us, dealing with the same things we are. They all want to talk about what they’ve done to help us but thats all they’ve done..talk. You can’t trust the ones screwing you. And why do they only want to discuss our homeless and drug epidemics when it’s election time, knowing they won’t do anything about it either way? It looks to me as if they’re only taking care of theirselves and not the ones who they really work for- us.
Thanks for reading- J.P.D.
