Don’t ever rely on the government tell you what is going on or the condition we are in because it won’t be the truth. They will play down everything or else deny the whole issue. By the time they admit to this inflation we will already be in recession and then onto a depression. They are always one step behind the truth even when we’re all aware of how bad of shape we’re in. But not everyone is affected. For example, the swamp is doing great while we the people are pissed off as we each deal with the economy at our own levels. The swamp are the ones who have created this economy but will never be the ones dealing with it. I am glad I have found a way to put this into words and hopefully you also understand as I am sure you do. We are all doing the best we can and it’s only getting harder each day. This is no longer the America we once knew thanks to Biden and the vice fool.
I think Hunter may be doing the thinking for them because no one in their right mind would allow things to happen as they are. It’s hard not to break down in tears when things are so bad for all of us. The boarder crossers are living better than the tax payers. Our country should come first and only first but we don’t matter anymore. It’s time for the reset button and I don’t mean the one from Hillary Clinton if you remember that stupid day amongst her many stupid days.
As for school shootings, we need armed security at schools full time and locked doors full time. Local police are not trained for school shooting situations. We need the type of security Washington receives, for our schools. Why do we protect criminals but not the public who are always victim? Don’t take the rights away from honest people. Criminals rarely buy guns with a background check, they get them from people in parking lots from other criminals. This isn’t a gun issue, its a criminal issue. Many times it is repeat offenders that the dumbocrats are so soft on. This used to not be an issue but now they’re an everyday event. We can’t go on like this. I don’t trust a government who allows this to happen. If more people carried a firearm, there would be less victims and less criminals basking in their glory. The swamp is the root of the problem. Were tired and p***** off.
- J.P.D.
