Artificial Intelligence is now becoming apart of the new normal, another part of the things/issues that will/are destroying us. At this point there is NO normal and everything is being redefined. Wake up folks, we are at the point of world war that will destroy us. We need to return to real intelligence and start resolving problems instead of creating them. The swamp spends more time on issues as defining a woman while completely ignoring the boarders, drugs, crimes and so forth.
Who is worrying about national security?! Screw the rest of these made up movements and issues. It’s all just a distraction. How about we focus on reality instead of A.I.? The swamp is all in favor of the reprogramming of this country and the idiots will allow it to happen. Meanwhile in Russia, China and every other country, they’re sitting back watching us destroy our own selves. I could go on and on about this but I don’t think thats a book you want to read.
I’ll stick to articles, short, sweet and to the point. Please don’t become artificial whether physically or intelligently. Don’t allow your government to brainwash you.
- J.P.D.
