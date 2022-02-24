You would think losing to an election which was supposed to be rigged in her favor would be enough but it looks as if Hillary is ready to be humiliated once again. But I guess thats just what Clintons are known best for- public humiliation. Most people would rather not show their face in public let alone even think about running for president again. Btw- LOCK HER UP!
The woman may not be able to rig an election to be in her favor but she can sure rig an investigation. Sure a few will do time but she’ll still be laughing her way through it all because she’s a Clinton and Clintons are never guilty. They’ve already gotten away- literally- with murder. Politicians are just like mobsters, as long as you keep covering everyones rears, you’re set for life. Hillary is being seen for what she is in regards to the things she made up on Trumps relations with Russia…all to cover her own mistakes up. Thats how it is when your in the swamp, you can do no wrong, no matter how wrong you are.
This is nothing but organized crime. They play by different rules than you and I. We the people should have the ability to audit their incomes and lifestyles that in reality we pay for. All while we struggle to stay afloat. And that goes for the Biden’s and Hunter too. Life just isn’t fair if your on this side of things and we all are whether some are smart enough to realize it or not. Under Trump we had a voice and say in matters, thats gone now while we watch our nation be destroyed by people whose only goal is to spite him. The people in control are out of control. It’s time to take out some trash come November but thats only if the next election isn’t rigged. Maybe someday I’ll have some good news to discuss but don’t hold your breath. Everyday is getting worse than the one before. Right now lets just get ready to pay about $5 per gallon with higher taxes and utilities. Brace yourself because Biden still has 3 years to destroy us some more.
Biden has done more damage in less than a year than Jimmy Carter ever thought about doing his whole term. How many more will fall victim to criminals who are released or not only released but supported? How many more families will fall victim to this economy? How many more will fall victim and be left without a future thanks to drugs that are being brought into this country (and those already in it)? We can’t afford to go on like this- financially and morally. Were a broke country printing money. Where is the long term plan? As Biden turns his back to the country and to the press, we don’t even remember what the front of him looks like.
He can’t turn around and face us and the rest of the world so how is it even a question as to why we look so stupid right now? Thanks for reading- J.P. D.
