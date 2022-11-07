As I am sure you’ve already heard, Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer recently. Don’t worry the police showed up quickly and arrested the man responsible. This same type of incidents happen daily to people in this country like you and I. And when it does the police are nowhere to be found and the ones responsible, if arrested, are released right back on the streets. Funny thing is the dumbocrats are the ones who are defunding the police. When this happens to us, they say boo hoo. But when it happens to the swamp,.. stand back. In the event that Nancy needs to up her security, it should be her paying for it, not us.
She can afford it. She has an income like the rest of the swamp. The swamp needs to wake up and see that people are not happy with how things are running and they’re starting to act out. All violence should and must stop but it won’t as long as police are defunded…or at least defunded for our protection anyways. I am sure the one who attacked Paul will not be released anytime soon. According to the swamp, no one is above the law…except them. While they rub our nose in their abuse, how much more will we take?
I wonder if Paul was even sober during the attack? Being married to Nancy would be good reason enough to not be. Sad but true. we the public should have the same level of protection as we did not so long ago. We are violated daily by our own government while they party their worthless butts away art our expense. Instead of defunding the police, let’s defund the swamp. Hey Nancy, cry me a river. I don’t feel sorry for you, and you don’t feel sorry for us while we suffer from you and the swamp’s mistakes. How does it feel to be on the receiving end?
Thanks for reading, J.P.D.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.