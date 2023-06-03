This 2024 election is going to be a blood bath full of broken promises made in attempts of getting elected or re elected. The dumbocrats with give away anteing to stay in office and keep our boarders open. We will be taken over by China and Russia and life as we know or knew it will be over. Wake up you stupid younger generation; this is your future you are giving up and handing over! The government will not take care of you, they will destroy you.
The republicans want you to work for a living and be productive which is what this country is supposed to be about. You need to stand up and grow a back bone and get out of the basements. I know to you, work is a four letter word you don’t want to hear. But your parents won’t be around forever for you to live off of. You’re going to be in deep %$#@. Wake up and go to work! Don’t tell me theres no jobs when there are places begging people to work. Chances are you’re not worth half of what they’d pay you.
Back to the election..this will be the most corrupt and upset election of our times no matter the outcome the dems will stoop to lows never before seen. All with the support of the FBI, CIA and the rest of the useless departments. The stronger Trump and his supporters become, the lower the swamp goes. Trump supporters will not step down and will stand strong. Why wouldn’t you want our country to be independent again?
America was not built on socialism, it is what we were against. Thanks to the dems, we are not independent and the rest of the world is destroying us. Climate change is nothing but changing of the seasons and has nothing to do with your gas stoves. We go green and China goes productive to produce what we can but won’t. Wind mills and solar power has been proven to not work. Trump will turn this around- Vote Trump!
