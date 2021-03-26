It looks to me as if we have more problems than solutions. The more these problems become politically based and get into Washington’s hands, the fewer (if any) the solutions. The problems just get worse and lost in the Washington pile of poop. I guess Washington wants to do all of our thinking for us while we become dumber so “we the people” won’t understand the problems or solutions. Why is it that with all the laws this country has, the democrats bail out the rioters of the previous summer all while working on killing the 2nd amendment. Not the way it was written, but how the Democrats re-write it which works against us and creates only more problems and issues. To redo the 2nd amendment and defund police, only makes a bad problem worse instead of working on bad cops which is an issue.
I’d rather spend time on working to get rid of the Washington swamp which is the real problem. But when a problem creates more problems, no solution will ever exist. Trump didn’t fit in in Washington so he was up against both democrats and republicans in the swamp. But he did prove that the impossible was possible. He made America come first and made possible the virus vaccine in a very short period of time.
(Which would have taken endless years for the swamp to do) Bumbling Biden couldn’t even remember if he had gotten the shot while Trump was still in office, yet he takes all the credit. The brain fart Biden is now the man with his finger on the nuke button. I am sure he sits at the desk wondering “what does this button do?” as a bright glow in the sky appears. He probably thinks its a nightlight switch…but when that light goes out, were all gone. Thanks to that brain fart, thats what we have to look forward to.
Lord knows, I hope I am wrong but the worst is yet to come. He’s just getting started. What else will occur by the end of these long, four years? But even if he doesn’t last four years (due to his mental incompetence) Kamala will take his place as the problem gets worse. So the democrats get to destroy America for four years just to spite Trump and his supporters, either way. I can only hope Republicans grow a spine and wake up to see what they allowed to take place and listen to Trump, which is who the American people really supported. As for far left dems, like A.O.C., she and her group (who are not A.OK) the Dems are now a two-party system making things double worse and making America a three party system. We have the spineless republicans and the far left and right democrats along with no law and order all thanks to the swamp of the Washington.
If anyone out there reads this article and should feel I am wrong, please stand up and make a fool of yourself- try to prove me wrong. As the title goes….In MY Opinion. However, I base my opinions on facts of the way things have gone and what we have become. Thanks to those who took the time to read this. God help America. I trust only Trump. - John P. Duddy.
